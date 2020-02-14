Rugby star’s baby pics melt hearts

Former All Black star Sonny Bill Williams has shared heartwarming images after the safe arrival of baby number four.

The former All Black took to Instagram this afternoon to share the news his wife had given birth after recently returning back to New Zealand from Canada.

In the photo, Williams was holding the child in his arms while dressed in blue scrubs with a red hairnet while donning a large grin.

"Alhamdulillah [praise be to God] Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah," he captioned the post.

"Baby & mum are healthy and well. The stress levels aren't as high 4th time around, but the love we have for this child is the same."

Posted at around midday, within an hour the post had already racked up close to 80,000 likes.

Williams recently relocated to Canada after signing a contract with Super League team the Toronto Wolfpack.

However, he returned to New Zealand for the birth of his fourth child.

Several sports stars congratulated the Williams family on the latest arrival.

"Congrats bro. Awesome news," wrote All Blacks loose-forward Sam Cane.

"Congrats to you and your family bro," said All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor.

Meanwhile, former NRL star Braith Anasta, All Blacks loose-forward Ardie Savea and former Wallaby fly half Quade Cooper posted heart emojis.

