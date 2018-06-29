Rugby provides break from politics for Scott Buchholz

UP FOR A YARN: Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz (right) has held his position since he was elected to the newly-created seat in 2010.

Name: Scott Buchholz

Occupation: Federal Member for Wright

Age: 50 (which is the new 30)

Marital Status: Separated

What have you enjoyed most about your time in politics?

Influencing the direction of the country and delivering tens of millions of dollars in programs to our region.

Why did you decide to get involved in politics?

If I didn't I lost the right to complain.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

The Queen, Barack Obama, Narendra Modi, Tony Blair and Matt Hood from Rugby Farm.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My daughter Grace.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Look after the little things and the big things will take care of themselves. You get nothing in life for free.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Australian Rail Track Corporation's train route.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

I'm as fit as I have ever been. I played touch football this morning; Queensland versus New South Wales and won 3-2.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Watching the rugby, because it is a period of time I get to switch my phone off.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

In a simpler time, when all the kids used to play in the streets we were all too poor to buy a cricket bat, so we used to pull the timber off Mr Dickson's fence and use that as a bat - no one in the street thought we were poor.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Any paddock in the Lockyer Valley where produce is found. I'm always happy when I have black soil in my hands.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I'd attempt to start paying off my bills.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

William Wilberforce (1759-1833) for his tenacity and generosity. He established the RSPCA, led the movement for the end of the slave trade and linked prisoners with education to reduce incarceration rates. Also Nene King as she was a powerful woman in a powerful time. She showed that it takes courage to show your underbelly. During one of her speeches I wept.