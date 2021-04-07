Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tommy Raudonikis dies: Rugby league legend loses long cancer battle
Tommy Raudonikis dies: Rugby league legend loses long cancer battle
Rugby League

Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis dies, aged 70

by Dean Ritchie
7th Apr 2021 9:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rugby league great Tommy Raudonikis has died.

Raudonikis, 70, endured a long battle with cancer.

One of rugby league's great characters, Raudonikis played 24 matches for NSW and 20 Tests for Australia.

"The club is in deep mourning," Wests Ashfield CEO, Simon Cook said. "He will always be a legend of the Magpies."

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

 

Colourful character and legendary player Tommy Raudonikis has passed away.
Colourful character and legendary player Tommy Raudonikis has passed away.

 

 

Raudonikis was a champion Wests and Newtown halfback, playing for the Jets in the 1981 grand final.

He had fought testicular cancer after suffering a quadruple heart surgery. Raudonikis was then diagnosed with throat cancer.

Wests Tigers and the NRL will release a statement about Raudonikis's death this morning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis dies, aged 70

More Stories

nrl rugby league sport tommy raudonikis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Premium Content Vaccine rollout grinds to a halt after 34 jabs in two days

        Health The State Government’s COVID vaccine rollout grinds to halt each weekend, with all clinics closing on Sundays and just one staying open on a Saturday.

        Abandoned Qld vaccine effective after one shot

        Premium Content Abandoned Qld vaccine effective after one shot

        Health Scientists reworking abandoned University of Queensland COVID vaccine

        Man in serious condition after workplace incident with tractor, pedestrian

        Premium Content Man in serious condition after workplace incident with tractor...

        News A man has been airlifted to hospital in Brisbane after a serious workplace injury...