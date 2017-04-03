26°
Rugby Farm hits prime time with fresh produce

Ali Kuchel
| 3rd Apr 2017 11:47 AM
QUALITY PICK: Rugby Farm owner Matt Hood will be a regular feature on My Kitchen Rules this season.
QUALITY PICK: Rugby Farm owner Matt Hood will be a regular feature on My Kitchen Rules this season.

GATTON vegetable grower Matt Hood is almost as famous as the contestants, making yet another appearance on My Kitchen Rules.

From family-owned Rugby Farm, Mr Hood appears on My Kitchen Rules, highlighting the locally grown broccoli, which is supplied to Coles.

He was one of eight Coles suppliers approached for product segments.

"I do like to get involved because it is an opportunity to showcase fresh produce and the actual growers who produce it,” Mr Hood said.

"The aim of this is to show the fresh produce is grown in Australia and its done in good sustainable farming practices.”

Rugby Farm has supplied vegetables to Coles supermarkets for almost 16 years, including stores in Gatton, Toowoomba and Ipswich.

They produce 12 different types of vegetables which are harvested and delivered to Coles every day.

"We really appreciate Coles trying to promote fresh produce,” Mr Hood said.

"We take every little chance we get to promote and encourage people to eat more vegetables.”

Last year, Mr Hood appeared in more of a "commercial” type in-store segment with some contestants from the show.

This year, he'll be on screen in more shorter segments highlighting his locally grown broccoli.

Coles Fresh Produce general manager Brad Gorman said Coles was pleased to highlight Rugby Farm because of its commitment to supplying quality produce to Coles supermarkets across eastern Australia.

"It's always a pleasure working with Matt and we are grateful for our long-standing partnership with such an innovative Queensland business,” Mr Gorman said.

"For us, working with Queensland producers such as Matt and his team is vital in delivering excellent and fresh local produce to our shoppers.”

Topics:  broccoli fresh produce lockyer valley matt hood my kitchen rules rugby farm

