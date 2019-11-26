Menu
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2010.
Politics

Rudd warns of return of the 'yellow peril'

26th Nov 2019 1:26 PM

FORMER prime minister Kevin Rudd has blasted the Morrison government's management of the China relationship and warned of a return of the "yellow peril".

Mr Rudd acknowledged managing relations with China had always been difficult, but urged the government to develop a clear and consistent strategy.

"It should be crystal clear about our national objectives in relation to China, just as it should be clear in its understanding of what China's objectives are in relation to Australia," he said in Canberra on Tuesday.

