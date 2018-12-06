Ruby Rose ready to take flight as Batwoman

Grant Gustin as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman in a scene from Arrow's DC Crossover episode Elseworlds Part 2.

Grant Gustin as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman in a scene from Arrow's DC Crossover episode Elseworlds Part 2. Jack Rowand

FROM action to music, prison and everything in between, Ruby Rose's star continues to rise in Hollywood.

The Melbourne-born actor and model can now add superhero to that list, taking on her biggest TV role yet as Batwoman.

Rose will make her debut in the DC Universe in a special crossover event across The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl next week before getting her own stand-alone show next year. She tells The Guide about answering the bat signal.

Q: What was it like slipping into the costume? Did it help you transform into the character?

A: Absolutely. Even before that, watching Colleen Atwood create the suit, from sketches to first runs, all the way to the final details, the character was being born in front of my eyes. Once I suited up, it was a very surreal but empowering feeling.

Q: Did you have to do any specific training for the role?

A: Not yet. I've done a lot of stunt work the past five years and I maintain my fitness by never not working (laughs) so training wise it was already set in motion before the role.

Q: If you could have one superpower what would you like to possess?

A: I feel like Supergirl has the best powers. It's just the right mix - enough powers in defence and offence but also multi-purpose. You could heat your food up, cool down your apartment by just breathing out, maybe even stop global warming. You could also fly to visit loved ones on the weekends or rescue people. You'd have super hearing so you can foil bad guys but also listen in on your mum to see if she liked the salad you brought over for Christmas.

Q: What do you bring to the cape? How do you make your own personal mark on the character's portrayal?

A: You will have to see when you watch the crossovers but right now the depths and the nuances of each character are sprinkled through the crossover but like every crossover we have characters in unusual and unique situations so for Batwoman and Kate this is who she is with a bunch of superheroes turning up on her door step - not the Kate her friend and family and community knows. She still remains quite mysterious.

Stephen Amell and Ruby Rose in a scene from Arrow's DC Crossover episode Elseworlds Part 2. Jack Rowand

Q: What have you enjoyed most about filming?

A: I enjoyed meeting the cast and crew. We had a lot of fun and it was very welcoming and supportive from the second I landed.

Q: What are your character's weaknesses?

A: I'm only really at liberty to speak on the crossovers so I can't answer in depth, but I will say family is one - and I speak from the comic book perspective.

Q: There can be perils to playing a superhero. Once you pull on the suit is it difficult to get out of it?

A: There is a reason you never see super heroes put their suits on. It's clumsy, humbling, and takes numerous people. Once in you feel like a different person, one who shouldn't drink water if you don't want to spend hours getting in and out of the suit.

The DC Crossover Event airs nightly from Monday, December 10 to Wednesday, December 12 at 7.30pm Qld, 8.30pm NSW on Fox8.