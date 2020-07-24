Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A rubbish truck collided with an irrigator in College View.
A rubbish truck collided with an irrigator in College View.
News

Rubbish truck collides with irrigator on busy road

Lachlan Mcivor
24th Jul 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RUBBISH truck has collided with an irrigator on a busy rural road in the Lockyer Valley.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a council truck and the farming infrastructure had "collided" on Gatton Laidley Rd in College View just down from UQ Gatton.

She said there doesn't appear to be any injuries.

"Both vehicles are still on the road," she said.

"Both lanes of the road are closed.

"Energex has been called to switch off power in the area to move the irrigator.

"No power lines have been struck but the irrigator arm is very close to them."

The incident happened at 11.45am.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

More Stories

crash lockyer valley
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Region's best hot chips as voted by you

        premium_icon REVEALED: Region's best hot chips as voted by you

        Opinion From a pool of 27 entries, here’s where to get the best hot chips in the region as voted by you

        Woman armed with axe pours petrol on herself

        premium_icon Woman armed with axe pours petrol on herself

        Crime She allegedly threatening to burn a man’s house down

        Simple solution to fix notoriously dangerous road

        premium_icon Simple solution to fix notoriously dangerous road

        News A simple fix has been suggested to prevent many near-misses and crashes. Will it do...

        New cricket league to start up in Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon New cricket league to start up in Lockyer Valley

        Cricket This ‘fast-forwarded’ version of Twenty20 cricket gives every player a go.