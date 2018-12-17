RSL reflects on fast and successful year

POSITIVE: Laidley RSL Sub-branch president Tom Barton said 2018 had been a positive year for the sub-branch and he was looking forward to the next year.

POSITIVE: Laidley RSL Sub-branch president Tom Barton said 2018 had been a positive year for the sub-branch and he was looking forward to the next year. Dominic Elsome

2018 has flown by for the Laidley RSL sub-branch, and president Tom Barton said new projects and important anniversaries helped the year slip by.

Mr Barton said work on the group's new building accelerated in the last half of the year and the excitement was building.

"It will be nice to be able to occupy a bright, airy, flood free building that, hopefully, we will be able to entice more of our members to attend our meetings and social functions,” Mr Barton said.

"We can only wait and see what the future holds for us.”

Mr Barton said the highlight of the year was another strong Anzac Day, with both dawn and main services having large attendances.

"Anzac Day was a credit to all those who took part, with the local schools having a large involvement, and it's a pleasure to see the increasing numbers of the children,” he said.

He said a similarly strong turn out to Remembrance Day was also a welcome surprise for the sub-branch.

"About 200 people paid their respects to the centenary of the Armistice ending the First World War,” he said.

"It was also great to see a turn out of members of the Military Brotherhood Motorcycle club as well - thank you to all who attended.”

Mr Barton said the RSL was still facing a challenge to bring new members into the fold, and said it was something he hoped to work more on next year.

"The biggest challenge for the sub-branch is undoubtedly managing to encourage younger service personnel to want to join the RSL,” he said.

"I am aware that there are other organisations for the younger service person and that they also have young families that have other things to do.

"We have an older membership at this time and we are in dire need of some younger blood to step forward and join us.”