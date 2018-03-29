Prince Harry to honour army mates at royal wedding

BRITISH Army regiments Prince Harry has served with will play a big role at his wedding with Kensington Palace today revealing more than 250 soldiers have been chosen to perform ceremonial duties.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Defence this morning, it was announced that regiments and units that hold a "special relationship" with the Prince will be included in his wedding to US actor Meghan Markle on May 19.

"More than 250 members of the Armed Forces will perform ceremonial duties at the wedding," the statement said.

Prince Harry 10 years' military service saw him fight on the front line twice in Afghanistan. Picture: AFP/Saeed Khan

"Members of the Household Cavalry will form a staircase party at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle as part of the wedding. The State Trumpeters and a Captain's Escort from the Household Cavalry will also provide ceremonial support."

Streets surrounding Windsor Castle will also be lined by members of the Windsor Castle Guard from 1st Battalion Irish Guards and by Armed Forces personnel.

These will include units Prince Harry has worked with such as the Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, Royal Marines, 3 Regiment Army Air Corps and The Royal Gurkha Rifles.

Musical support to the street-liners will be provided by the Band of the Irish Guards.

Prince Harry has a long relationship with the Armed Forces joining The Blues and Royals in 2006 when he was 21-years-old.

He has been on two tours of Afghanistan serving as a pilot with the 3 Regiment Army Air Corps. In 2011 he was promoted to the role of captain.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, Chief of the Defence Staff, said servicemen and women would be honoured to take part in the wedding.

Prince Harry attended a ceremony for graduate pilots at the Museum of Army Flying in London on March 16. Picture: AFP/Heathcliff O'Malley

"I am proud that members of the Armed Forces have been asked to take part in the ceremonial celebrations taking place on the royal couple's wedding day. It is a happy occasion for the whole country and reminds us of the role the Armed Forces play in marking important events in the life of the nation," Sir Peach said.

"I am particularly pleased to hear that members of the Armed Forces who have a close relationship with Prince Harry will be taking part. Servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force will all be honoured to offer their support."

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle are pleased that members of the Armed Forces will play such a special role in their wedding. The Military, and these units in particular, hold a great significance for Prince Harry and the couple are incredibly grateful for their support."