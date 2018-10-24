Menu
Login
The Duchess as been rushed away from a market in Fiji due to a “security risk”.
The Duchess as been rushed away from a market in Fiji due to a “security risk”.
News

Royal visit cut short over 'security risk'

24th Oct 2018 11:50 AM

THE DUCHESS of Sussex has been abruptly rushed away from a market in Fiji due to a "security risk".

Meghan was visiting the Suva Municipal Market, but the crowds hoping to catch a glimpse of her got so big that the engagement had to end early.

The Ducess spent just six minutes at the market and only managed to meet a handful of people before she was ushered along.

She was initially supposed to be there for about 20 minutes, but security forces intervened to rush the Duchess along, much to the disappointment of the locals gathered at the market.

Security forces intervened to rush the Duchess along, much to the disappointment of the locals gathered at the market.

Reports are saying the decision came directly from Kensington Palace.

Thousands of Fijians have been on the streets all day hoping to catch a glimpse of the Duchess, with more reportedly climbing onto roofs of buildings.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks fiji meghan markle and prince harry royal visit security risk

Top Stories

    Dogs asked to donate blood in order to save lives

    Dogs asked to donate blood in order to save lives

    News The hospital are encouraging the community to get involved.

    • 24th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    National rodeo final attracts international stars

    National rodeo final attracts international stars

    News Rodeo queens keen to see Aussie way of competition

    • 24th Oct 2018 11:39 AM
    Final week to enter- have your say

    Final week to enter- have your say

    News Have your say about your paper

    Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

    Forest Hill State School still growing after 125 years

    News The small school marked a major milestone last week

    Local Partners