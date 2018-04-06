Royal 'chemistry': Prince creates own version of Bundy Rum

His Royal Highness, Price Charles, samples some rum during his visit to Bundaberg.

FACED with five glasses of Bundaberg Rum in the dark confines of the "Barrel House", Prince Charles put on a brave face at and knocked back a slug from one.

Declaring he could detect "fruit cake" overtones, His Royal Highness then went a step further and created his own version of Queensland's favourite tipple, blending four beakers of rum.

It reminded him of "chemistry class'" he joked before successfully mixing a brew which will be taken home to England.

The Prince arrived at the famous Bundaberg Rum Distillery at 11.45am. with well over a thousand locals and dignitaries assembled to meet him.

He charmed a clamouring crowd which lined up six-deep behind security fences before taking a tour of the distillery in a group including Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The Prince took a particular interest in a section of the distillery museum where a commemorative "high water" bottle of Bundaberg Rum is displayed, complete with a summary of the floods which have struck the town numerous times, most recently in 2013.

"The problem is they are growing in intensity," he said to Ms Palaszczuk as the two discussed extreme weather events.

The Prince appeared to enjoy his stint in the Barrel House where samples of rum were provided, but took only one sip from a glass.

Pat Allison and husband Jim were among the hundreds of Bundaberg residents turning out under grey skies to meet the prince .

Mrs Allison, 73, whose royal connections go back to a tour of Buckingham Palace in 1994 has been a keen royalist all her life and sees no reason why the institution should not continue.

"I have a great regard for the royal family," she said.

"I think many people of my generation still do."

Mr Allison said the royals represented one of the world's most enduring institutions.

"When you think of it they are quite specialised in their talents.

"They talk to senior politicians, world leaders and kids and always seem to conduct themselves well.'"