World reacts to Harry and Meghan’s royal baby name

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Baby Sussex has finally been named, but royal fans around the world have been left scratching their heads as to where Harry and Meghan got their inspiration for the unusual name.

The baby boy's name - Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - was announced to the world hours after he appeared with his parents for a photo call at St George's Hall in Windsor.

Accompanying the statement on Harry and Meghan's Instagram account was a picture of the child meeting his great-grandmother, the Queen, alongside Prince Philip and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

The child will not have a royal title and will be known as "Master".

Prince Harry and Meghan have thrown the world a curve ball with their son's non-traditional name, which is a shortened form of Archibald.

A little bit less inspired is the child's second name which literally means "son of Harry".

Mountbatten-Windsor has been the royal family's surname since the Queen married Prince Philip in 1947.

Prince Philip adopted the surname Mountbatten after his uncle Louis and the Queen decided that her descendants - other than her children or those entitled to use the HRH style - would bear the surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

Reactions to the child's name have been mixed with many Twitter users questioning why the couple didn't opt for the name's more traditional form.

Things could get a little confusing in the royal household as Prince Harry's nephew, Prince George, is nicknamed Archie, according to The Sun.

The young prince reportedly told a dog-walker "I'm called Archie", while he was out and about with his grandmother Carole Middleton.

It left royal fans confused as to why that might be his nickname, but the arrival of baby Sussex might provide an explanation.

One popular theory that has emerged is that Prince George overhead, or was told the name of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby months ago, and let the cat out of the bag to passer-by he struck up a conversation with.

BABY SUSSEX COULD BE COMPARED TO RIVERDALE CHARACTER

Speculation over the latest royal baby's hair colour is yet to be satisfied as he has only been shown in photos wearing a knitted beanie.

If he does inherit his father's famous red hair, baby Archie will surely be compared another famous redhead bearing the same moniker.

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews in Riverdale. Picture: Supplied

Archie Andrews from the comic books. Picture: Supplied

Archie Andrews, of Archie Comics fame, was reinvented in hit television show Riverdale and is played by New Zealand actor KJ Apa.

Given the Sussexes announced their pregnancy in the lead-up to their New Zealand tour, a nod toward one of their most famous exports would be fitting.

According to Baby Centre, the name Archie enjoyed a surge in popularity following the release of the show in 2017 and it is sure to rise even further now it has the royal stamp of approval.

After the birth of Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son, Prince Louis, 1, his name jumped 17 per cent in popularity.

The names of his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince George, 5, also jumped significantly in the ranks following their births.

Bookies had more traditional names such as Spencer, Alexander and James as front runners, but punters who put their money on Archie will be enjoying a windfall as the name was reportedly at odds of 100/1.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Little Archie also met his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle.

Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, who has been by her daughter's side, was also on hand to introduce Archie to the Queen.

Meghan gave birth to the child, who weighed 7 lbs 3oz (3.2kgs), at 5.26am London time (2.26pm AEST) on Monday.

Archie also made his social media debut, with pictures on his parents' Instagram racking up more than 1.5 million likes in a few hours.

Earlier, the world was given its first glimpkse of Archie when he appeared with Harry and Meghan during a photo call at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle..

Meghan looked relaxed, happy and tired. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing, they are the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy," the Duchess of Sussex said.

When asked how he was sleeping, Meghan replied, "He has the sweetest temperament, he's calm."

As they both laughed, Harry joked, "I don't know who he gets that from."

"He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days," Meghan added.

Asked who the baby takes after, Meghan smiled, "We're still trying to figure that out."

Meghan with her baby boy. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/AP

"Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks we're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really," Harry added. "But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

Asked how he found parenting, Harry said, "It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."

Asked about going to see the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Meghan said, "We just bumped into the Duke as we were walking by which was so nice. So it'll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family and my mum's with us as well."

"Another great-grandchild," Harry added.

Asked to show more of their son's face to the cameras, Meghan laughed as Harry joked, "He's already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful."

Meghan also had a message for the public.

"Thank you everybody for all the well-wishes and kindness, it just means so much."

The happy family. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

The photocall took place in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle.

Meghan wore a white dress, while Harry was in a grey suit, white shirt and black tie.

MORE ROYAL BABY NEWS

While little Archie met his great-grandparents, he'll have to wait a bit longer to meet his grandfather.

Prince Charles and Camilla were in Berlin on official duties.

The proud grandfather spoke in both German and English and he gushed about his new grandson, his fourth grandchild.

"Of course it is also a particular pleasure to be back in Berlin once again - especially as the grandfather of a brand new grandson," he said in both languages.

He said earlier in the day when meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel: "We couldn't be more delighted at the news and we're looking forward to meeting the baby when we return."

Prince William and Catherine, who live about 40 minutes' drive from Windsor, were also thrilled, but were yet to see their new nephew who was born at 5.26am (2.26pm AEST) on Monday local time.

"We're absolutely thrilled and looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down," he said.

"I'm pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting."

William said he had "plenty of advice" for Harry about fatherhood but just wanted him to enjoy the moment.

William and Kate say they will visit Baby Sussex when “things have quietened down”. Picture: Getty

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, said: "It's such a special time with (her children) Louis and Charlotte just having birthdays - it's such a great time of year to have a baby. Spring is in the air, it's really great."

She wished them all the best.

"These next few weeks are always a bit daunting the first time around," the mother-of-three added.

There has been no official or unofficial "wetting of the baby's head", but punters at the Prince Harry Hotel in Windsor, just a five-minute walk from Frogmore Cottage, have been celebrating on the royal couple's behalf.