Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Art & Theatre

COVID-19 kills Siegfried & Roy star magician

9th May 2020 1:22 PM

Magician Roy Horn, best known as part of the Las Vegas performing duo of Siegfried & Roy, has died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus, his representative has said.

The entertainer tested positive for the illness last month and was said to have been "responding well to treatment".

However, his death was confirmed on Friday and his representative said he died from "complications of Covid-19" .

Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher were world renowned for their Las Vegas shows involving white lions and tigers.

In a statement, Fischbacher said: "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.

"From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.

"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

Originally published as Roy from Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy dies

death entertainment roy uwe ludwig horn siegfried and roy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High school’s generous donation to local RSL

        premium_icon High school’s generous donation to local RSL

        Education A Lockyer Valley high school has made a generous donation of money and metalwork to their local RSL.

        WINNER: They don’t just fix cars, they live and breathe them

        premium_icon WINNER: They don’t just fix cars, they live and breathe them

        Business Your votes have crowned the region's best mechanic business.

        Baby born at Gatton Hospital in time for Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Baby born at Gatton Hospital in time for Mother’s Day

        News Gatton Hospital doesn’t have many births, but this year, a special delivery was...

        Cafe and conference centre closed by council

        premium_icon Cafe and conference centre closed by council

        Council News Lockyer Valley Regional Council has made the difficult decision to cease operating...