Routine change key ingredient for Sugar Buzz

Sugar Buzz, trained by Gatton's Brenton Andrew, ridden by Madeline Wishart, with an extensive lead in the last race at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club on Saturday, June 1, 2019. PIXALI PHOTOGRAPHY

HORSE RACING: A change in routine proved to be the key ingredient for Brenton Andrew's gelding Sugar Buzz.

The Gatton-trained horse won the final race of the cards at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club's Gatton Cup day on Saturday, storming home with a four-length lead.

Any doubts Andrew had surrounding Sugar Buzz's capabilities of capable of handling the 1400 metre distance were wiped away on Saturday.

Paying $4.20 on the tote, the race favourite, ridden by apprentice jockey Madeline Wishart left the pack in his dust from the final bend.

"I changed his training regime a little bit in the lead up to the race, and I think that improved him a lot,” Andrew said.

It was Sugar Buzz's fifth start for Andrew since moving from Bjorn Baker's New South Wales stables earlier this year.

"He's a real gentleman of a horse and he has got a lovely nature,” Andrew said.

"He's fast becoming a stable favourite for everyone.”

Stablemate Baker Boy was not as fortunate at Goondiwindi, failing to jump in the penultimate heat of the series.

The eight-year-old gelding's barrier antics will send him back to jump out trials before racing again.

Andrew said it was heartbreaking, following the horse's success in the Country Cups final last year.

"All of a sudden he's a bit scared to jump,” Andrew said.

"I'll take the blinkers off him so he can see the other horses in the gates, hopefully that will work.”