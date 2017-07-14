Roundabout set for Gatton black spot

DANGER ZONE: A roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of North and William Sts to increase safety.

GATTON will soon boast a new roundabout at a busy local intersection.

The roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of North and William Sts after it was identified as a black spot under the Australian Government's Black Spot Program.

Infrastructure portfolio councillor Janice Holstein said the intersection had a history of accidents and near-misses in recent years and was in need of some changes.

"Council considered a range of designs to improve safety and traffic flow and the final choice of a roundabout was the result of community consultation conducted in February,” CrHolstein said.

She said the proximity of the Lockyer Valley Medical Centre made the planning stage difficult but the finished product would benefit everybody who drove on the road once it was completed.

"The location of a medical centre on the intersection certainly added some complexity to finding the most appropriate design for the community and council expects the end result to improve travel for everyone who uses this intersection,” she said.

Roadworks are expected to start on July 17, weather permitting, and are expected to take up to eight weeks to complete.

The council urges the public to be vigilant and co-operative near roadworks, with detours and possible lane closures in place at various times.

This project has been partially funded under the Australian Government's Black Spot Programme.

It is part of the government's commitment to reducing crashes on Australian roads, with $500million provided across the country.

The project design can be viewed on the Community Consultation page on the council website.