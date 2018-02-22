Rotary suits Carolyn Becker to a tee

Name: Carolyn Becker

Occupation: I'm in partnership with my husband in a farm and machinery enterprise, specialising in beef cattle, sheep, goats and poultry, and the supply of parts and servicing of large portable compressors and other farm-related machinery. Also serve as the Rotary Club of Lockyer Valley secretary.

Age: 63.

Marital Status: Married, second time around, for almost six years following 36 years with my late husband.

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Rotary Club of Lockyer Valley?

I have been the public relations officer and newsletter and Facebook editor. Just recently I also took on the position of club secretary. I enjoy writing and research, sparked by my former roles in government and not-for-profit agencies and also post-graduate studies.

Why did you decide to become involved in the organisation?

I believe that each one of us has a role to help our community and those disadvantaged persons nationally and internationally. I also enjoy mentoring the younger generation and seeing them develop and grow as worthy citizens.

Have you met anyone famous and when?

A few years ago, I attended Premier Anna Bligh's Christmas Party and met eminent community leaders working for a better world. I have also been privileged to talk to and be informed by past Toastmasters International President, Mike Storkey and his wife, Lesley.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

First and foremost, my four sons. Then I was privileged to be one of three familial carers selected to sit on the inaugural Queensland Carers' Advisory Council, providing carer-related advice to three State Ministers who held the Disability Services and Communities portfolio.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

It's far better to aim for perfection and miss, than to aim for imperfection and hit!

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I support one of Rotary International's areas of focus - clean drinking water and healthy sanitation for all.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Thirty and some months because I now have the freedom and energy to travel, to enjoy great fellowship among Rotarians and Toastmasters, and to be involved in meaningful community and international service projects.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Travel, because it broadens our horizons and leads to better understanding of other peoples and their cultures.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Cashing in scrap copper and brass which I collected from family members, to get enough money to attend the annual Royal Queensland Show - the Ekka.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The hills overlooking the Ropeley Valley.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

If my Lotto win was substantial, I would pay off my adult sons' mortgages, set aside funds for my grandchildren's education, then build a community hall for local not-for-profit organisations to hold their meetings and training sessions and store their records and memorabilia. e.g. Rotary and Toastmasters House.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela and of course, my husband and family.