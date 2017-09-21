Rosewood students get a run for their money

CHASE IS ON: Local runner and Rosewood High School teacher Andrew Willey chases students at the Rosewood State School CUA fun run on Friday.

IN THE name of fun and good health, Rosewood State School students laced up for the CUA fun run and raised a whopping $10,000 for their school.

The event involved students running around the school oval and avoiding obstacles while trying to stay ahead of the chase runner.

The chase runner was local runner and Rosewood High School teacher Andrew Willey.

Mr Willey won the Springfield Run for Life Fun Run last weekend.

He began with a walk and slowly increased his pace to chase the students and some managed eight or nine laps before being caught.

Year 6 teacher and run coordinator Tom Anderson said the school smashed the fundraising targets.

"Our ambitious goal was $8000 and at last count we have around $10,000, with some small change yet to be counted,” he said.

"The money is going towards reducing the cost of the Year 4, 5 and 6 trip to Canberra next year.”

Principal Sandy Christensen said it was the most successful fundraiser the school had ever hosted.

"I think parents get bored of the standard chocolate-drive style fundraiser,” she said.

"I would like to thank the community for getting behind this event.”