Rosewood Show honey section a hive of activity

BUZZING: Native bee expert Dr Tim Heard has provided display items for this year's Rosewood Show apiculture section, including an observation hive of sugarbag bees. This year's section is expected to be the largest in the show's history. Contributed

IT'S the dawn of a new era at the Rosewood Show.

After nearly 20 years in charge of the apiculture section, Ken Windolf has stepped back and passed the baton to a new chief steward.

This year, Harry Exelby takes on the role at a time of big changes for the apiculture section, with the display moving to the pavilion.

Mr Exelby said the extra room provided by the Rosewood Show Society allowed a larger display for visitors to enjoy, with this year's section the largest in the show's history.

"There are new stands to display hives, hive products and other items of interest including a bee-friendly garden,” Mr Exelby said.

In a coup for the show, Hive & Wellness Australia has chosen Rosewood as one of a select number of shows to attend and will be at the pavilion on Saturday with some of its new Capilano honey range for tasting.

Entomologist and native bee expert Dr Tim Heard has also provided display items for this year's show, including an observation hive of sugarbag bees.

This year's focus is the role of the honeybee and other pollinators in maintaining world food production in the face of decreasing worldwide bee numbers.

It's been a whirlwind lead-up to this week's show for Mr Exelby.

He hasn't just had to learn the ropes as a new steward, as he's never been a beekeeper, Mr Exelby said he'd had to learn a lot in a short time.

Despite this, former chief steward Ken Windolf said he was confident Mr Exelby would be successful.

"He seems pretty keen ... I'm pretty sure he will do a good job,” Mr Windolf said.

With a good number of honey and beeswax entries expected, Mr Windolf said it was looking like a good show.

"It's always been a good show. It's always been well dressed and presented,” he said.