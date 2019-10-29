Rose business sprouts environmental growth success

BLOOMING BEAUTIFUL: Environment and Sustainablity award winner Tamor Roses at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards. Photo: Dominic Elsome.

BLOOMING BEAUTIFUL: Environment and Sustainablity award winner Tamor Roses at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards. Photo: Dominic Elsome.

DECADES of experience in rose growing has proven rewarding for Tamor Roses operator Derek Sholte.

“I’ve been in rose growing for exactly 40 years now, the last 12 years here in Grantham,” he said.

For the second time since putting down roots in the Lockyer Valley, Tamor Roses has outgrown the competition to take home the Environment and Sustainable accolade at the Lockyer Business Awards.

“I’m quite flattered with the award, we had some tough competition,” Mr Sholte said.

“Rose growing is quite a sophisticated business, you need a lot of technical expertise and equipment. It’s an energy-demanding crop.”

Tamor Roses previously won the same award in 2014, and at the 2017 awards they won the Agriculture and Horticulture Production & Processing award, while team member Sheree Chapman was declared Employee of the Year.

This year, Mr Sholte personally nominated Tamor Roses for the business awards.

“I tick all the boxes for environmental and sustainable, because of the self-supporting energy, the solar, the heating, on all levels,” Mr Sholte said.

“This year I had to change over to hydroponics, which is more manageable, it’s also more waterwise.”

The small, family business operates out of a property at Grantham.

“It’s a small operation, we only have about ten customers, mainly in Toowoomba. I do supply also to Gatton Florist, and two wholesalers in Brisbane,” Mr Sholte said.

“I don’t really do direct to the public, we’re too small for that.”

He said being self-employed and still doing what he loved was the most rewarding part of his work.

“It’s a very, very worthwhile occupation, and I don’t see it anymore as work, really, just a pleasant way to spend my time,” he said.

“Other people at my age would be retired, but I’m quite happy doing what I’m doing.”