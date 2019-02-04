Roos on the right track for 2019

Cricket: The Glenore Grove Roos needed just three batsmen in the second innings to claim its second win for the 2019 season on Saturday.

Thanks to tight fielding and a strong start in the first innings on January 26, the Roos defeated Southern Lockyer outright by nine wickets at the Ropehill oval.

Glenore Grove captain Levi Kugel said he was looking forward to seeing what the young team could achieve in the two-day competition.

"We didn't really prioritise the A grade last year ... but this year we got first pick of who we wanted from the club,” Kugel said.

Glenore Grove were strong from the start of their first innings, with opening batsman James Schultz and No.4 batsman Rogan Utz combining for an 85-run partnership.

Kugel said Utz and Schultz were just two of the up-and-coming young cricketers who were making a name for themselves in the open competition.

Utz was best with the bat for Glenore Grove at the Australia Day match, blasting his way to 52 after knocking nine boundaries.

Shultz took the most amount of wickets for the Roos with six stumps.

Glenore Grove finished its first innings all out for 135.

Kugel said the team wanted redemption in the two innings competition after losing to Gatton-Fordsdale in the one-day competition last year.

Fifth on the ladder Southern Lockyer struggled from the start, with five ducks in the first innings.

All Lockyer batsmen were bowled out for 62.

In the second innings, Lockyer batsmen were bowled out in 27 overs for 88.

Glenore Grove successfully chased the required total for outright victory, finishing on 1/21 with Dean Granzien 19 not out.