Roos and coach Brad Scott 'could part company within weeks'

NORTH Melbourne's Brad Scott says speculation about his coaching future at the AFL club - to the point where he could leave within weeks - is fair but not something he wants to buy into.

Scott has a year to run on his deal but with the Kangaroos struggling this season, but after just two wins the word is spreading he won't see out his contract.

On Friday morning, Triple M reported there was a "high likelihood" Scott and the Kangaroos would mutually part ways at season's end.

Later in the afternoon, Herald Sun chief football reporter and AFL 360 co-host Mark Robinson published a bombshell story that Scott and North Melbourne "could part company within weeks".

In an extensive Herald Sun column, Robinson reported it was a case of "when and not if" Scott left the club, with the decision reportedly "discussed and accepted" by all parties.

It's understood Scott is happy to leave with a reduced payout.

Ahead of Saturday's AFL clash with the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, Scott said it wasn't the right time to talk about his future.

"I can't shed any light on that ... I think that speculation is fair and media have got a job to do," he said on Friday.

"But the only thing I'll say about that is that my focus is on what's best for our club and that hasn't changed.

"What's best for North right at the moment is the next 24 hours and the Bulldogs.

"The bigger picture is probably for another stage, rather than a day before a game."

The Kangaroos were shattered by their five-point loss to Sydney last round, with Scott ruing a costly lapse during the second quarter that left them with too much to do as the clock ticked down.

He said the team would need a more consistent performance to stop the Bulldogs.

"The Bulldogs have been an interesting team this year - they had a really good win against Richmond and then a couple of losses at Marvel against the Gold Coast and Carlton," he said.

"We know their best is very good and they're got a lot of capable players.

"There's an element of unpredictability about them which probably strengthened our resolve to focus on our game."

- AAP