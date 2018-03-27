Menu
Room to grow fast in Gatton

ROOM TO GROW: Room Motels at Gatton are adding another six rooms to their current 33
Dominic Elsome
by

ROOM Motels Gatton may only have opened a year ago, but expansion plans are already well under way.

An additional six rooms are currently being added to the current 33 room motel.

Operations Manager Colin Buckley says the new rooms will target more budget concious travellers.

"(They're) still very generous, with a very modern bathroom, a large screen television and all the other mod cons that are in a new room these days.”

In addition to the new rooms, an alfresco meeting area has been added for guests to relax in.

"It'll be quite cool to sit under there during the summer when its hot.”

Mr Buckley expects the additions to be finished within eight weeks.

Room Motels first opened their doors in January last year, and Mr Buckley said that business was stronger than they had expected.

"It did take probably about three months to let people know we were there and build up the trade, but certainly the latter part of the year was very good - and its continued to be strong.”

Mr Buckley said that weekends had been the motel's best periods, with business driven mostly by travelling my local regions such as Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"It suggests that there's a lot going on in the town, probably driven by a lot of council initiatives and events.”

Gatton Star

Queensland biosecurity strategy revealed in Lockyer

Blueprint to strengthen Queensland's biosecurity announced at Grantham.

Ann Bichel of Forest Hill is one of 18 Lockyer Valley locals who will carry the Queen's Baton Relay through Gatton tomorrow.

Local heroes will carry the baton through Gatton on Thursday.

FAREWELL: Close to 1000 people farewelled John O'Brien at a service on Friday after he passed away on March 16.

John O'Brien passed away on Friday, March 16.

LEADING MAN: Choirmaster of the Lockyer Valley's Something to Sing About Choir Gary Young leads practice at the Tabeel Church.

The Lockyer Valley choir are seeking more male members.

