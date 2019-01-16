Room Motels picks up gong for Gatton franchise

ROOM Motels Gatton have received a booking.com Guest Review Award in recognition of their hard work, country hospitality and continued dedication to warm welcomes and quality service.

Motel managers Bob and Janet Mansfield are "over the moon” with the accolade, which was based on guest reviews and cited the "hard work, day after day” of staff.

Mr Mansfield, who started with the motel in December 2017, said the motel was given a 9.4 out of 10 score for their efforts, and that winning the award was "excellent”.

"It makes you feel proud of all the work you've being doing throughout the year and the service you've provided for the customers,” he said.

"People need to feel welcome when they arrive and when they go to a room they need to be happy that it's extremely clean and modern and that the service they receive from the staff is above their expectation.”

He said the motel had two managers, a chef, and about six other staff members.

"We love it in Gatton and we love the people we work for. We do receive a lot of reviews back from our customers and 99 per cent of those reviews praise all different aspects of the motel.

"It's fantastic in the morning when you go to look at your reviews - it gives you a warm fuzzy feeling.”

Mr Mansfield said he also strived to provide good quality meals.

"We get a lot of praise about the meals. We cook the meals in-house and deliver them to the room,” she said.

"You've had a long day and you want to sit down in your room and it makes it so much easier.”