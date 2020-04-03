Cristiano Ronaldo has once again shown off his incredible physique while in coronavirus lockdown as he told his Twitter followers to stay at home, The Sun reported.

His message comes after he was told to leave the island of Madeira after being branded as a "tramp" for enjoying a family stroll outside, instead of remaining indoors.

Commenting on the pictures, Madeira-based GP Rafael Macedo said on Facebook: "I want that animal who's come from Italy to stay at home. Get me that tramp out of Madeira."

But in a second post, he stated that it wasn't him who raged at the Juventus marksman, as he added: "My account was hacked. I would never make those low-level comments about our CR7.

"It's not the first time this has happened and I have now changed my passwords. I ask for Ronaldo's forgiveness. I will change passwords from now on every week. Hackers are out there so be very careful. I will be very attentive."

Fans recently got a glimpse of Ronaldo's toned body when the Portuguese international sunbathed while in self-isolation leaving his followers stunned.

And the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was again at it after he posted a snap of himself on Twitter after seemingly doing a home workout.

Captioning the image, he said: "Breathe in, breathe out. Stay active #stayhomesavelives."

Replying to his post, one user commented: "Inspirational off and on the pitch."

Another quipped: "Any excuse for a pose."

A third simply stated: "Wow! You look amazing idol. Stay safe."

There have been rumours that Juventus could offload Ronaldo in the summer as the club looks to raise funds after being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This article was originally posted in The Sun and republished with permission

Originally published as Ronaldo flaunts insanely ripped physique