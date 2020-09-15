Roma pub owner reveals what led to COVID-19 investigation

A ROMA business owner has spoken out about what she believes cast her pub into the national spotlight when leaked footage emerged of patrons dancing on tables at her hotel.

The Club Hotel Motel owner Felicity Waldron believes it was a jealous rival in town that released the footage to the media in late August which sparked an investigation from the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation.

Last week the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation cleared The Club Hotel Motel of any breach of public health directions.

The hotel drew nationwide attention in late August when a 12-second video recorded on a mobile phone showed patrons dancing on tables at the southwest pub, raising questions as to whether COVID-19 restrictions were being flouted.

Mrs Waldron confirmed the person on the table was immediately removed from the venue and there were no instances of people dancing on tables.

However, Mrs Waldron said it was a shame that someone went to the trouble of sending in the footage to the media, forcing OLGR to investigate all venues in town.

Mrs Waldron said she would rather Roma businesses working together to encourage tourism to the region during these uncertain times.

"It's our understanding, that a rival business got a hold of the footage and sent it in without verifying all the facts," she said.

"This is unfortunate because the OLGR seem to think all the venues in Roma are flouting COVID-19 health regulations.

"OLGR have recognised this and have said things must be improved, and we have all taken that on board.

"It's vital that all businesses in Roma keep their doors open for our businesses to attract the domestic tourism market to the region."