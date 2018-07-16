Rolling up for transport open day

WHEELIE GOOD: Barry Damrow of Gatton made a point of checking out all the Fords at the open day.

The first ever Transport Museum Open Day was deemed a huge success by all, with people travelling from as far as Brisbane to attend the event.

While numbers are yet to be confirmed, it has been speculated the event could have attracted over 1000 visitors.

Organiser Lisette New-Sippel said they were delighted the event was so popular.

"It has been a huge success, this is our very first event and we've had a lot more than expected,” Ms New-Sippel said.

With an impressive car collection and a jumping castle for the kids, there was an activity for everyone.

Laidley resident Deanna Champion who took her son to the event said the day was a great day out.

"We've had a ball today, little man loves all the trucks,” Ms Champion said.

Organisers hope the event increases the number of visitors to the exhibition.