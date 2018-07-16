Menu
Login
WHEELIE GOOD: Barry Damrow of Gatton made a point of checking out all the Fords at the open day.
WHEELIE GOOD: Barry Damrow of Gatton made a point of checking out all the Fords at the open day. Meg Bolton
Community

Rolling up for transport open day

16th Jul 2018 4:32 PM

The first ever Transport Museum Open Day was deemed a huge success by all, with people travelling from as far as Brisbane to attend the event.

While numbers are yet to be confirmed, it has been speculated the event could have attracted over 1000 visitors.

Organiser Lisette New-Sippel said they were delighted the event was so popular.

"It has been a huge success, this is our very first event and we've had a lot more than expected,” Ms New-Sippel said.

With an impressive car collection and a jumping castle for the kids, there was an activity for everyone.

Laidley resident Deanna Champion who took her son to the event said the day was a great day out.

"We've had a ball today, little man loves all the trucks,” Ms Champion said.

Organisers hope the event increases the number of visitors to the exhibition.

car collection family transport museum open day
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Blackwood makes Football Queensland Community Cup debut

    Blackwood makes Football Queensland Community Cup debut

    News The South West Queensland U12 Boys went down 2-1 in close game against North Queensland United NPL team.

    Finals place slips away from Gatton Hawks' grasp

    Finals place slips away from Gatton Hawks' grasp

    News The Cowboys proved too strong on home turf.

    Claudia, Emma bound for Ekka state finals

    Claudia, Emma bound for Ekka state finals

    News The show girl and rural ambassador representatives have been crowned

    Gatton Show ready for a cookery storm

    Gatton Show ready for a cookery storm

    News It's just a few sleeps to go until the Gatton Show

    Local Partners