Roll call for Gatton's class of '87

SPIKED fringes, discos and the chorus of 'Locomotion' - that's the world Alison Fleming remembers in her final year of high school.

It's the world she and her friends are hoping to re-create in organising a 30-year reunion for Lockyer District High School's class of 1987.

Ms Fleming said all students from grades 8-12 during the years 1983-1987 were welcome to come along and catch up with their old mates.

"When you're in high school, those people you hang out with are pretty important to you,” she said.

"You're in your own little bubble and then when you leave high school, it's common for everyone to drift apart.

"Sometimes people stay in contact, but I imagine the majority have all gone separate ways, particularly if they've moved out of the area so it will be good to catch up on everything that's happened.”

The Sunshine Coast-based lawyer is one of a number of people who leapt at the chance to be involved after a reunion was proposed by Melody Hollands.

"Late last year (or) early this year, I was already thinking we needed to do something, given it's 30 years and so much has happened for us all,” said Ms Fleming.

"When I found out that Melody was calling for interest in helping bring the reunion to life, I was keen to put up my hand so that we could make sure it did happen and that it's a memorable night for everyone.”

Though Ms Fleming reflected on how the time has flown for her, she acknowledged the town and high school life had changed significantly.

"It was a completely different world to what it is now for teenagers in many respects,” she said.

"Gatton's changed a lot in 30 years too.

"For those people returning back to Gatton, it will be interesting for them to not only meet everyone again but to see the town and how its grown.”

No formal RSVPs are required for the event, which is scheduled for 3pm on Saturday September 30 at Cahill Park Sports Complex, Gatton.