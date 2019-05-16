Menu
Rodney Puckett was pulled over with his wife, Linda's body in the car. Picture: Supplied
Half-naked hubby had wife’s body in car

by Staff writers
16th May 2019 6:15 AM

AN Oklahoma man has been arrested after a fast food employee spotted a naked corpse upside down in the passenger seat.

Rodney Puckett was only wearing his underwear when he was pulled over by police in Arizona.

Rodney Puckett. Picture: Supplied
The corpse belonged to Mr Puckett's wife, Linda, 74, who was in the process of divorcing her husband, who she married in 2011.

Linda Puckett had sought a protective order against her husband earlier this year.

Mr Puckett told police that he found his wife unresponsive in their El Paso hotel room. He then put her body in the car and continued driving to their destination in California.

 

Linda Puckett’s body was found in the car her husband was driving. Picture: Supplied
But his plans were interrupted after Carls Jr employee Maria Davis spotted something unusual in his car.

She says her attention was raised when Mr Puckett drove into the drive thru honking his horn and appearing to be naked. She then noticed the body of a naked woman with her face in the wheel well and her legs sticking up in the air.

"It wasn't normal," Davis told KOLD. "There was like a blue cover he had in the front, and he was like trying to cover her, like her behind, but her legs were still sticking up in the air.

'I kept telling my co-worker: "I can't believe what I'm seeing before my eyes."'

She tipped off police and provided them with Mr Puckett's license plate.

 

An undated picture of Linda Puckett. Picture: Supplied
Authorities also said it was one of the strangest cases they had ever come across.

"I have been in law enforcement and with the Eloy Police Department for 17 years and this is the most bizarre case I have ever seen in Eloy," Sgt Kristie Barnette said.

Mr Puckett is currently being held at Pinal County Jail on a charge of abandonment or concealment of a body.

