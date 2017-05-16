Rodeo stampedes into Fernvale

Linda Robinson with George and William Robinson at the 2017 Fernvale Stampede on Saturday, May 13.

The chutes burst open to some fearsome beasts at the Fernvale Stampede.

The brave, wild and focused cowboys held on tight for as long as possible, as crowds cheered loudly to all the action on Saturday night.

A large crowd turned out to enjoy the rodeo, with riders competing in a bull ride, saddle ride, bareback ride, novice bull ride, senior bull ride, U18 junior bull ride and U12 poddy ride.

It wasn't just the riders getting applause for their efforts, but a classic whip cracking act from Lorraine Ashton too.

All types of whips were snapped into action by Lorraine, with the kids even getting involved as well.

Results:

U12 Poddy Ride winner - Nash Jones

Novice Bull Ride winner - Clint McAughtrie

Senior Bull Ride winner - Dave Mawhinney

SAddle Ride winner - Dave Mawhinney

Bareback Ride winner - Bevan Brown