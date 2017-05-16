25°
News

Rodeo stampedes into Fernvale

Tom Threadingham
| 15th May 2017 3:47 PM
Linda Robinson with George and William Robinson at the 2017 Fernvale Stampede on Saturday, May 13.
Linda Robinson with George and William Robinson at the 2017 Fernvale Stampede on Saturday, May 13. Tom Threadingham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

The chutes burst open to some fearsome beasts at the Fernvale Stampede.

The brave, wild and focused cowboys held on tight for as long as possible, as crowds cheered loudly to all the action on Saturday night.

A large crowd turned out to enjoy the rodeo, with riders competing in a bull ride, saddle ride, bareback ride, novice bull ride, senior bull ride, U18 junior bull ride and U12 poddy ride.

It wasn't just the riders getting applause for their efforts, but a classic whip cracking act from Lorraine Ashton too.

All types of whips were snapped into action by Lorraine, with the kids even getting involved as well.

Results:

U12 Poddy Ride winner - Nash Jones

Novice Bull Ride winner - Clint McAughtrie

Senior Bull Ride winner - Dave Mawhinney

SAddle Ride winner - Dave Mawhinney

Bareback Ride winner - Bevan Brown

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Gatton Star

Topics:  fernvale fernvale rodeo fernvale stampede rodeo

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A glance into The Exchange Hotel's rich history

A glance into The Exchange Hotel's rich history

WHEN somebody stole a history book on the Exchange Hotel from the bar area, manager Paul Eveleigh said he couldn't believe it.

A marvellous Marburg Show

Harry, Madeline, Jo and Grace Campbell at the Marburg Show on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

The 2017 Marburg Show was bigger and better than ever.

Peek Beyond the Veil at Pioneer Village

CREEPY: Maria the ghost was captured on Beyond the Veil equipment and is apparently one of the 50 resident spirits at Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum.

Pioneer Village in Laidley is said to be haunted with 50 spirits.

Graziers claim top dollar at Toogoolawah saleyards

Watching the auction take place at the Shepherdson and Boyd Annual Weaner Sale, Toogoolawah.

More than 5500 were auctioned at the Toogoolawah weaner sale.

Local Partners

A glance into The Exchange Hotel's rich history

WHEN somebody stole a history book on the Exchange Hotel from the bar area, manager Paul Eveleigh said he couldn't believe it.

Rodeo stampedes into Fernvale

Linda Robinson with George and William Robinson at the 2017 Fernvale Stampede on Saturday, May 13.

Chutes burst open to some fearsome beasts at the Fernvale Stampede.

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Pole dancing under water? This is new for Toowoomba

WATER FIT: Cora-lea Maher and Tori Donovan take part in the Acqua Pole classes at the Baillie Swim Centre . Wednesday, 10th May, 2017.

Toowoomba is home to a new pole fitness craze

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

‘Hard to remember the wedding’

THEY married in a Melbourne registry office in a heroin haze, now they may get an Academy Award on the mantelpiece. It’s been a trip.

Kathy Lette and her best laid plans

Author draws on own experience with autism to construct characters

'I'm on the menu': Katy Perry's saucy new film clip

Katy Perry's new music video Bon Appetit had 14 million views on You Tube in 24 hours.

The video starts with Perry, in flesh-coloured swimwear...

Lattanzi’s trainwreck TV interview

Chloe Lattanzi gave a trainwreck interview on The Morning Show this morning.

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter’s train wreck interview.

Netflix experimenting with price hike for subscribers

Netflix is playing around with the price it charges subscribers

What happened to Hollywood’s leading men?

Johnny Depp

The year of the incredible collapsing Hollywood hunk.

‘Delta, geez’: The Voice viewers shocked by harsh comments

Delta Goodrem was not impressed with an audition on The Voice.

DELTA Goodrem was completely unimpressed by an audition last night.

YOUR OWN PIECE OF PARADISE- DAM, BORE, HOUSE, SHEDS!!!

147 Helendale Drive, Helidon Spa 4344

House 4 2 5 $499,000

This magical piece of real estate awaits you. With absolutely nothing to do but move in and enjoy what this remarkable home has to offer. Stunning hand carved...

East Toowoomba - 1240m2 - 2 Lots - One Family Last 90 Years - To Finalise Deceased Estate

5 Alice Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 AUCTION

Prime position, absolutely original throughout, solid triple gable, front entry sunroom, 3 bedrooms; 2 double and 1 single size, beautiful formal lounge and...

Rangeville - Substantially Renovated Chamfer/Brick- Top Location - First Homebuyers Grant - $469,000

43 Parsons Street, Rangeville 4350

House 3 2 3 $469,000

May be eligible for the Queensland First Homebuyer Grant of $20,000. This attractive home situated on 718m2 with northern back-yard, has been internally stripped...

Location! Perfect for Retirees/ Investors. Spacious 4 Bedroom/Ensuite Rangeville Home - Walk To Picnic Point and High St Plaza. $449,000

47 Rowbotham Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 3 1 $449,000

Owner has purchased elsewhere and is keen to negotiate a deal. Rent appraised at $430 - $440/wk. This Spacious home set on an easy care block is located in a very...

Positioned in Prime East Toowoomba This Beautiful Timber Home has Great Potential for the Location Buyer

19 Cavell Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 4 1 5 $529,000

Features include three bedrooms, renovated kitchen with steel appliances and soft close drawers, open plan large lounge and dining on timber floors throughout.

‘Grandview’ – 148 Acres On Top Of The World

171 4AK Road, Oakey 4401

House 4 3 4 Offers Over...

With 360 degree views, this magnificent, privately positioned, optimal lifestyle property consisting of 148 acres, is only a short 20-minute drive from all the...

Spacious Throughout / Brick - 5 Bedroom / Sheds / Cul-de-sac 3,014m2

6 Cecil Crescent, Highfields 4352

House 5 2 5 $505,000

A large home with heaps of space for a growing family, with something for everyone, featuring; open plan kitchen, dining and living, separate lounge room, internal...

Industrial Block with Dual Entry

7 Watson Court, Torrington 4350

Commercial - Land Area: 4,885m2 - TRC Zoning: Medium Impact Industry. - Location: ... $699,000.00 +...

- Land Area: 4,885m2 - TRC Zoning: Medium Impact Industry. - Location: End of a cul-de-sac for easy truck circulation. - Access: Two Entries / Watson street is...

Spend More Time Doing Things You Want To Do… Palm Lake Resort Toowoomba… Retire In Style at

15/161 Hogg Street, Cranley 4350

Unit 3 2 1 $389,000

If location and aspect is your thing well look no further, located in the ever popular Palm Lake Resort Toowoomba you can settle down and enjoy the active and...

Perfect Hobby Farm Or Escape From City Life!

124 Jimna Springs Road, Southbrook 4363

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

- 3 carpeted bedrooms (2 with built-in cupboards) - Huge updated kitchen with granite bench tops and dishwasher - Open plan kitchen and dining with...

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!