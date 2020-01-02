Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BUCKING BULLS: Another junior rider was injured as he limped out of the arena last night alongside Thompson.
BUCKING BULLS: Another junior rider was injured as he limped out of the arena last night alongside Thompson.
News

Rodeo hopeful hospitalised after dramatic fall

Tessa Flemming
1st Jan 2020 4:09 PM | Updated: 2nd Jan 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RODEO: A bull rider was transported to Brisbane and is in a serious condition after a fall at Tuesday night's rodeo.

Warwick cowboy Jake Thompson was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with a collapsed lung and broken ribs after falling off 600kg bull Crocodile Roll.

Thompson was still conscious as he was carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

Rodeo commentators said Thompson had taken a "pretty heavy shot".

Rodeo organiser Bianca Weier said measures were in place to ensure riders' safety but that most entrants knew the sport came with a risk.

"We definitely hope nothing happens and he (Thompson) was wearing a vest, which helped, but it is still a risk to get on a big bull and it can happen to the best of them really," Weier said.

Thompson was also wearing a safety helmet, which, although not compulsory for entrants over 18, Weier said was advised for all ages.

Another junior cowboy suffered from a "heavy shot in the midsection" during the night but Weier said she believed his injuries to be minor.

Back in 2002, Forbes magazine named bull riding one of the world's most dangerous sports.

emergency injuries rodeo
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        40+ PHOTOS: First Christmas for Gatton region littlies

        premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: First Christmas for Gatton region littlies

        News BEST OF THE BEST: Babies throughout the Somerset and Lockyer Valley celebrated Christmas for the very first time in 2020.

        Police ask for help in identifying thieves

        Police ask for help in identifying thieves

        News Gatton Police are calling for public assistance in identifying three offenders...

        WEATHER: dry start to New Year

        WEATHER: dry start to New Year

        News The New Year is off to a disappointing start, according to the latest Bureau of...

        Local business in bun fight with national retailers

        premium_icon Local business in bun fight with national retailers

        Business Usually reserved for Easter time, hot cross buns are now a year-round favourite.