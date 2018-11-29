ROCKY IS SAFE: Expert says fire won't reach city tonight

The raging cloud of smoke from the fires around Rockhampton. Fires are burning in Stanwell and Ambrose. The township of Gracemere was evacuated at 4pm on Wednesday.

The raging cloud of smoke from the fires around Rockhampton. Fires are burning in Stanwell and Ambrose. The township of Gracemere was evacuated at 4pm on Wednesday. Jack Evans

THE FIRE at Gracemere is reducing its intensity however the danger is still very real.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk have warned Central Queensland residents the fires that engulfed the region today will continue in coming days.

"We are not through this yet"," the Premier said.

Heatwave conditions are predicted to hang around until next Tuesday.

Ms Palaszczuk said fireys are working through the night as the fire threat remains at a high level.

ROLLING COVERAGE: Structures lost at Kabra, Mount Larcom

She said things were going smoothly on the ground and we may see an easing in conditions soon.

It will be "serious conditions" until the heatwave is predicted to end mid next week.

QFES predictive services inspector Andrew Sturgess said we have seen "catastrophic fire danger and incredible fire behaviour".

"Firefigters are working really hard to suppress that fire in Stanwell," he said.

He said residents of Rockhampton should not be worried.

"On the best available information, on the best weather intelligence, the best fuel, the best stimulation - the communities of Rockhampton won't be impacted," he said.

"Not by the flames of the fire, they may by the debris and they will definitely see the smoke.

"We are not expecting to see the fire get around Rockhampton."

As the night kicks in and temperature begin to reduce, the smoke will lower to the ground.

There are 300 firefighters on the ground on fires throughout the Central region from throughout Australia including Victoria, Western and South Australia.

Aerial tankers have also been used and have been of "great assistance".

However, they cannot operate through the night and some areas are too dangerous to have crews on the ground.