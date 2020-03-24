Rocky house ‘destroyed’ in terrifying home invasion

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said nothing was stolen in the home invasion.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after armed intruders went on a demolition job in a family home in South Rockhampton last night.

At about 7.30pm, three people entered a home in Kent St, allegedly armed with a shovel, knife and baseball bat and demanded cash.

Home at the time of the offence was a 53-year-old woman, along with a 17-year-old and 18-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl.

When the occupants did not comply with their requests, the three offenders allegedly entered and smashed up the home with their "instruments".

They then left and fled to an unknown location.

"It appears they have entered the dwelling with the intention to steal cash, however, when the occupants did not comply, they have then taken to destroying the residence," he said.

Snr Sgt Peachey could not confirm whether the alleged home invasion was planned or random.

He said police were not ruling anything out.

"The fact they were armed and demanded cash gives some indication they had some sort of plan. It shows intent," he said.

"However, at this stage we will keep an open mind regarding investigations."

He said all occupants home at the time of the invasion were "very shaken up".

"The fact three people have entered armed with instruments ranging from a knife, baseball bat and shovel is quite concerning," he said.

"We will be working around the clock to find the identity of these people."

He said the three persons of interest concealed their identity by wrapping clothing around their face.

"The description we have got is all three were aboriginal in appearance, were all slim and were all wearing dark clothing," he said.

He said police were reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses around the area but needed the public's assistance.

"Anyone with any information regarding the identity of these people or saw anything happen around 7.30pm last night around Kent St, contact Crime Stoppers or Rockhampton police," he said.