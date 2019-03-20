Rocking confidence boosts fashions on field outfits

FOR the past eight years, Cheryl Beaton has been dressing up and putting her best foot forward at race days across the country for Fashions on the Field.

The Rosewood mum of four said race days became "her time”, allowing her to enjoy a day out.

"As a mum, fashions on the field days are my day,” she said.

"It's a day out for me to get dressed up and hang out with friends.”

The fashionista is no stranger to pulling together an outfit at the last minute, having previously won at Caloundra four years ago with a $10 dress from an op-shop.

"It just goes to show, you don't have to spend lots of money to win,” she said.

However, Miss Beaton said fashions on the field dresses weren't cocktail or nightclub frocks, but a dress that fell below the knee and was "classy”.

"This was my first mistake in 2011 when entering my first FOTF at Ipswich and having no idea,” she said.

For the ladies heading along to the Laidley Cup at the Lockyer Valley Turf Club this weekend, Miss Beaton said there were a few necessities for entering fashions on the field.

Gloves, shoes, appropriate head-wear and make-up were must-haves, along with a stylish hair-do, and of course, a dress.

Miss Beaton said animal print was in fashion, especially nearing winter season.

"It's a personal choice,” she said.

At race days, Miss Beaton opted for bigger, bolder headpieces to draw attention to her outfit, if she was looking for a victory.

"If you're entering fashions on the field, you want something that's out there and not going to be missed,” she said.

But the take-home point Miss Beaton pledged was comfort and confidence.

"If you're comfortable and feel confident, it will show in your movement,” she said.

For the men, Miss Beaton's recommendations included a tie or bow-tie, along with a suit jacket and dress shoes.

"It depends on how serious they are and if they're just getting up for a bit of fun,” she said.

Harry & Miss Tiff Boutique Gatton will be organising the fashions on the field events.

Nominations will open from 12.30pm, and the parades are expected to commence following the second race of the day's program.

There are four categories for race day, including young ladies 18 to 35, ladies 36 and over, gentlemen and couples.