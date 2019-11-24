Menu
Rockhampton mayor targeted by Twitter ‘scammer’

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
24th Nov 2019 2:46 PM
ROCKHAMPTON Region mayor Margaret Strelow has been targeted by a Twitter hacker or scammer.

Some users on the social media platform started being followed by, and receiving messages from, a fake Margaret Strelow account on Saturday evening.

The impostor used the same profile photo as is displayed by the real Margaret Strelow on Twitter, but with a different Twitter handle.

The real Margaret Strelow's Twitter handle is @MargaretStrelow, but the impostor used @StrelowMargaret.

Cr Strelow, the real one that is, said she reported the matter to Twitter on Sunday morning.

"It looks like a scam, I don't think it's politically motivated," she said.

"I think it's someone trying to scam money, so I just ask people to ignore it and follow my real one."

