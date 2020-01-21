Rock groups band together to support regional fireys

ROCK ON: Local rock groups are banding together in the Brisbane Valley to raise fund for our hero fire fighters. Picture: Dominic Elsome

QUEENSLAND rock groups are banding together in the Brisbane Valley to raise fund for our hero fire fighters.

The six groups will headline FIRE AID! kicking off at the historic Esk Club Hotel from 2pm on February, 15.

The Adam Hole Band will headline the event, supported by Something Whiskey, Machine, AlphaStomp, 2 Tones Trio and Sunset Stereo Band.

None of the bands or organisers are being paid for the event, with every cent going to firefighters.

The fundraiser is the brainchild of Something Whiskey front man Matt Whiskey, who said the recent fire had a personal effect on him.

“I was shaken by the devastating bushfires during December and January, particularly the fires in the Brisbane Valley,” Matt said.

“I knew a fundraising concert in a rural town directly affected by the fires was needed.

“FIRE AID! is not only supporting the local community but is also raising much needed funds for fireys. After reaching out to fellow musicians and other key industry contacts FIRE AID! was born and is ready to rock.

All proceeds will go towards rural fire brigades in Esk and the surrounds.

There will also be raffles, giveaways and other fundraising throughout the day.

Tickets are on sale through OZTIX or at the venue from just $15

To book limited free onsite camping call The Esk Club Hotel 0754241182.