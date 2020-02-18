‘Rock’ found in syringe during Gatton house raid

IN COURT: Eyre told Magistrate Kay Ryan he had just gotten out of jail and had forgotten he had the syringe in his drawer.

IN COURT: Eyre told Magistrate Kay Ryan he had just gotten out of jail and had forgotten he had the syringe in his drawer.

A GATTON couple stashed drugs and a needle in drawers but, when police searched their home, the pair found the goods weren’t hidden well enough.

Police found a capped syringe in James Richard Eyre’s drawer, which contained a clear liquid inside.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said, on January 30, Eyre helped police find the needle and called the liquid inside “rock”.

“The syringe itself hadn’t been disposed of or dealt with in the appropriate fashion,” Sgt Windsor said.

In court, Eyre told Magistrate Kay Ryan he had just gotten out of jail and had forgotten he had the syringe in his drawer.

“Life has been a rollercoaster,” Eyre said.

“I totally forgot I had that thing until we got raided.”

Police also found 2.3 grams of marijuana and 0.1g of amphetamine, belonging to Eyre’s partner Kristie Linke.

“They also located two homemade water pipes with hose and smelling of burnt cannabis,” Sgt Windsor said.

The pair told Ms Ryan they were wanting to “start afresh”.

“We are wanting to move and get out of here to start somewhere different, somewhere fresh,” Eyre said.

“We want to start a new life,” Linke said.

Ms Ryan said moving away might help but would not be enough.

“If you still have the drugs in your life, it’s still going to follow you,” Ms Ryan said.

Eyre pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable care with a syringe and possessing dangerous drugs.

He was fined $600.

Linke pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

She was fined $800. No conviction was recorded.

A conviction was recorded for Eyre.

All drugs and utensils were ordered to be forfeited to the crown for destruction.