Robo-kids head to state titles

Elise Lunney, MacKendall Braswell and Sophie Sommerfeld did Greased Lightening with their robots.

THE Lockyer Valley's brightest mathematical minds are ready for their biggest challenge yet.

This weekend, teams from four schools across the region will face off against the rest of the state in the Queensland Robocup junior competition in Brisbane after placing in the top three of the Darling Downs regional Robocup last month.

Technology teacher at Gatton State School Shane Krog said he was impressed with his students' achievements, as their teams picked up first and second place in the Primary Rescue challenge and scored third in the Primary Dance category.

"I was very happy, their preparation was thorough and I've never been to the state level, so I don't know what the competition is like, but I'm sure they'll do well," he said.

"I think it's important for them to see the possibilities of what can be done with this technology.

"A lot of industries are now incorporating these kinds of technologies, so learning these skills are going to be really important for their futures."

Year Six student Cyrus Moscrip, who hopes to become a nuclear physicist, said he was excited to tackle the next stage and learn more.

"It means quite a lot to me because I've never been to a state competition before," he said.

"The biggest challenge will probably be the programming (because) it might fail or there might be a bug, so we've got to make sure there's no bugs."

KIDS OF THE FUTURE: Ben Evans, Royce Goutam, Hunter Krog, Kalum Brown, Lachie Griffiths, Mason Liddicoat-Hill and Haikal Achmad. Absent: Cyrus Moscrip.

Across at Lockyer District High School, an all-girls team had taken home first place in the regional Secondary Dance category and said they too were eager to prove themselves.

"We're want to win, so we're going to fight," said Year 10 student MacKendall Braswell.

"Our confidence lies in our teamwork," said Year 9 student Elise Lunney, whose team won the state competition last year.

"When we go out (to compete), we're always thinking of ways to keep improving."

The students will travel to Brisbane for the state competition on August 12-13.