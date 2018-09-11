R-Patz ‘ready’ for another Twilight movie

Robert Pattinson has hinted that he’d be keen to do another Twilight movie.

Robert Pattinson has hinted that he’d be keen to do another Twilight movie.

TEN years on from the release of the first Twilight movie, Robert Pattinson could be ready to reprise his role as immortal hottie Edward Cullen.

Pattinson, 32, last played the teenage vampire in the fourth instalment of the franchise, Breaking Dawn: Part 2, which was released in 2012. It also starred Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan, and the two actors famously dated for four years throughout filming.

Despite the ugly breakup with his co-star - which played out very publicly after Stewart, 27, was snapped canoodling with married Snow White And The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders - Pattinson wouldn't mind stepping back into the Twilight saga.

"I was literally talking to my agent about it," Pattinson told Variety. "The amount of time I've spent moisturising, I am ready to play 17 at a moment's notice. Ready!"

He played the 17-year-old vampire, Edward, who falls in love with a human teenager, Bella.

He added that it feels like "not a day has passed" since he worked on the massive franchise, and joked that he "stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing those movies".

"Whenever anyone says [Twilight's] their guilty pleasure, it's like, you say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure," he said.

Edward and Bella’s love story captivated millions of fans.

While Pattinson didn't specifically mention his ex-girlfriend while discussing a Twilight reunion, the pair are reportedly now on good terms.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June, the actor praised Stewart as a "real powerhouse" while reflecting on some of his former co-stars.

Pattinson and Stewart were spotted together earlier this year after reuniting for a birthday party for Lily-Rose Depp at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. In photos published by Daily Mail, the pair appeared "friendly" as they chatted outside.

"Kristen smoked a cigarette and Rob stood and talked to her quietly," an insider told E! News. "They were both serious, but stood together alone behind a car and exchanged a few words."