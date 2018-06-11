Menu
Login

DeNiro stuns Tony Awards
Celebrity

De Niro’s two-word outburst stuns

11th Jun 2018 1:40 PM

WARNING: Strong language

ROBERT De Niro got a standing ovation at the Tony Awards after dropping the F-bomb on stage.

The actor was there to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen but had a quick message to deliver beforehand.

"I'm going to say one thing: F**k Trump!" De Niro said as the crowd went wild.

The comment was such a hit with the awards show attendees that the actor then repeated the message again.

"It's no longer down with Trump, it's F**k Trump," he said.

De Niro's profanity was censored on US television with many viewers taking to Twitter to find out what exactly the 74-year-old had said.

 

 

celebrity donald trump editors picks entertainment robert de niro tony awards

Top Stories

    Listening to taped music on a Sunday

    Listening to taped music on a Sunday

    News David Parson's Shovel-Nose might be a little faded, but it's part of the family.

    Pioneer Gwen broke many barriers in her life

    Pioneer Gwen broke many barriers in her life

    News Tabeel Lutheran Home resident Gwen Fenton has quite a tale to tell.

    Lockyer Valley welcomes first off-leash dog park

    Lockyer Valley welcomes first off-leash dog park

    Pets & Animals The facility is the first of it's kind in the Lockyer Valley.

    Back to Cambodia, it's a cycle

    Back to Cambodia, it's a cycle

    News Change lives using just two wheels.

    Local Partners