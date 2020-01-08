Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Teacher Jenny Occleshaw speaks of her pain after thieves stole more than $100,000 in musical instruments from her home, including a rare century-old violin.
Teacher Jenny Occleshaw speaks of her pain after thieves stole more than $100,000 in musical instruments from her home, including a rare century-old violin.
Crime

Robbery heartbreak: ‘It feels like you have lost a limb’

by Brianna Travers
8th Jan 2020 5:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Callous thieves have stolen a loot of musical instruments worth more than $100,000 from an Oakleigh home including a precious century old violin.

Music teacher Jenny Occleshaw, 55, said she felt "completely violated" after her home was burgled in the early hours of Monday morning.

A rare 1908 Smith violin worth $70,000 was among the precious instruments stolen along with two bows worth another $20,000.

"As a violinist, your violin is an extension of you, your lifeblood, it feels like you have lost a limb," Ms Occleshaw said.

"It is heartbreaking, devastating, I feel so upset."

The Australian-made handmade violin is one of only 200 created and the model is prized for its excellence of tone.

Jenny Occleshaw says losing her violin is like ‘losing a limb’. Picture: Rob Leeson
Jenny Occleshaw says losing her violin is like ‘losing a limb’. Picture: Rob Leeson

 

The thief also stole a cello, a viola and three smaller antique violins.

Police scoured the home for fingerprints but said they believe the burglar was masked and wore gloves.

"It is a very unique crime," Detective Senior Constable Ethan Hamill said.

"I am absolutely gobsmacked. Jenny has worked pretty hard for these items, saved up a lot of money, they are hugely sentimental to her."

He said a witness reported a silver SUV involved in the "brazen" burglary they believe occurred between 5-7am.

"To be forcing entry within 100m of a railway station, when commuters are on their way to work, it becomes quite confronting for the public," he said.

MORE NEWS

THIRD VICTORIAN DIES IN BUSHFIRE CRISIS

FAMILY'S HEARTBREAK OVER EXECUTION RUMOURS

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS TO PROTEST DESPITE POLICE PLEA

Ms Occleshaw said she felt "completely violated" after the home invasion. The violin is not insured as she said she could not afford the premiums.

Her message to the callous thieves: "Take it to a police station, I just want my precious violin back in one piece. You are not going to be able to sell it, please just give it back."

Anyone with further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

crime jenny occleshaw music police violin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Masked petrol station bandits taken down within 12 hours

        premium_icon Masked petrol station bandits taken down within 12 hours

        News THE Rosewood men, both 32, were allegedly responsible for three hit-and-run fuel station robberies where they made off with thousands of dollars of cigarettes.

        The Hornet to fly into the Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon The Hornet to fly into the Lockyer Valley

        News The Lockyer Valley will welcome a boxing super star for a special event

        OPINION: How good is climate change, Scomo?

        premium_icon OPINION: How good is climate change, Scomo?

        News The slick salesman from the election has disappeared – the Scomo that remains looks...

        Foreign student learns hard way not to drive unlicenced

        premium_icon Foreign student learns hard way not to drive unlicenced

        News An accounting student was caught driving with an expired licence