Roadworks visits to require agenda under new state policy

TOO FAR: LVRC CEO Ian Church (left) said the proposed changes to the way council manage informal meetings were too broad. Picture: Dominic Elsome

TOO FAR: LVRC CEO Ian Church (left) said the proposed changes to the way council manage informal meetings were too broad. Picture: Dominic Elsome

A SIMPLE check in on council roadworks will force councillors to advertise their visits as a meeting, if new local government policies are updated.

The proposed change in policy, handed down by the Department of Local Government, will force councillors to treat all their visits similar to an official meeting.

But Lockyer councillors and staff have slammed the proposal, saying it is unworkable and a double-standard compared to state politicians.

LVRC has opposed the draft, contributing to a submission by Local Government Managers Australia declaring the policy unworkable.

CEO Ian Church said the crucial issue was how it defined what an informal meeting was.

“It’s quite broad so it would take into account for example a site inspection or road inspection,” Mr Church said.

This would require an agenda for these inspections be published and advertised, and the meeting be open to the public.

Councillor Kathy McLean was very vocal in her opposition to the proposal, calling it double standards.

“Does the state have to comply with this?” Cr McLean said.

“It just seems one rule for them one rule for us. It is wrong.”

Mr Church agreed and said it seemed the state was taking a blanket approach to dealing with rogue councils.

“The state is probably continually reacting to issues that arise out there and it might be one council is doing something that they perceive is wrong,” he said.

“And so, they come up with a one size fits all type solution but it doesn’t necessarily fit all of the councils.”

He also noted the way LVRC handled meetings such as information sessions and workshops for councillors was already well ahead of other councils, with agendas being published and conflicts of interest declared.