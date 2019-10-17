Road works to improve heavily-used Somerset roads

BUMPY RIDE: Poor road surfacing plagues many parts of the D’Aguilar Highway. Picture: Jacob Grams

BUMPY RIDE: Poor road surfacing plagues many parts of the D’Aguilar Highway. Picture: Jacob Grams

RESURFACING and rehabilitation work is set to begin on D’Aguilar Highway at Kilcoy this month.

The work, along William and Mary Sts, will be delivered by Somerset Regional Council, in partnership with the Queensland Government’s Department of Transport and Main Roads.

The project will also include improvements to the intersections at both ends of Mary St.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the work would reduce rat-running on residential streets while improving traffic flow and general safety.

“This project will reconfigure the Hope St intersection with a cul-de-sac to prevent traffic from accessing the D’Aguilar Highway at this location,” he said.

“Similarly, improvements are proposed for the William St and Mary St intersection to give priority to motorists travelling along Mary St through the town centre. These works will incorporate new linemarking, new pedestrian facilities, lighting upgrades and changes to some car parks.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said more than 6000 motorists travelled through Kilcoy’s main street every day.

“Once these works are complete, motorists will be able to move freely through the town without having to stop and start at the intersections at either end,” he said.

“Delivering the rehabilitation and intersection improvements together will reduce the impacts of construction and deliver benefits sooner.”

Council and TMR will engage with directly affected businesses and residents to provide details of rehabilitation work and the likely impacts during construction.

Traffic controllers, reduced speed limits and Variable Message Signs will be in place to ensure the safety of motorists and workers.

Priority access and entry through the work zone will be given to emergency vehicles.

Work is expected to be completed in mid-2020, weather and construction schedule permitting.