ROAD WORKS: The 10 most costly roads in the Somerset

THE New Year is underway, but old problems continue to endure with road maintenance costs representing a continual source of expenditure for local councils.

The Somerset Regional Council’s report for July 1, 2019 to January 6, 2020 has revealed the most costly roads to maintain in the region.

Atkinsons Dam Road – $92,000

Esk Crows Nest Road – $73,000

Bellthorpe Road – $70,000

Kingaham Road – $55,000

Monsildale Road – $50,000

Brennan Road – $34,000

Larsens Road – $34,000

Banffs Lane – $32,000

Diaper Road – $31,000

Harris Road – $30,000

Aside from Atkinsons Dam Road, which has a bitumen surface, all of the routes making up the top ten are gravel roads.

The frontrunner, Atkinsons Dam Road, has retained its top spot from four months ago, with several others also carrying over.

Esk Crows Nest Road is notable for being the most costly road for the region in the 2018/2019 financial year, with Monsildale Road being the only other street from that list to carry over so far.