Road upgrades for Lockyer Valley

24th Aug 2018 1:19 PM

ROADS in the Lockyer Valley are likely to get an upgrade thanks to Betterment funding received from the Commonwealth and Queensland Governnments.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has been approved for more than $303,800 to restore a number of roads to a safer and more accessible standard following extensive damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing and Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the funding was part of the $41.85 million 2017 Betterment Fund, jointly funded under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

"When Cyclone Debbie struck Queensland communities last year, roads and bridges were damaged, communities were cut off and homes and businesses impacted," Mr Dick said.

He said roads in the Lockyer Valley were are home to residents, cattle producers and crop farmers and provide essential links for the agriculture industry in the region.

LVRC mayor Tanya Milligan said the Betterment funding would contribute towards the $445,300 project to restore these roads to a more disaster resilient standard.

"Works to the roads include stabilising the pavement approaches to existing floodways that have previously been prone to creek flow, allowing them to open sooner after heavy rainfall and reducing future restoration costs," she said.

$41.85 million in Betterment Funding has been allocated to 83 projects across 22 councils to build community resilience to natural disasters to ensure Queensland is the most disaster resilient state in Australia.

