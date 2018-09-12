Road upgrade to increase safety and efficiency

WAY FORWARD: Senator Amanda Stoker and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann at the Gregors Creek Road upgrade.

COMMUTERS of Gregors Creek Road can look forward having more peace of mind while driving with a multi-million-dollar upgrade set for 2019.

The initiative will include widening the road to seven metres and a bitumen seal to to ensure commuter safety.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the upgrade would accommodate the growing number of commuters using the road.

"The project will widen Gregors Creek Road to the Austroads-recommended minimum standard for a road with this level of traffic and will improve safety,” Cr Lehmann said.

"People know that they can save 6.5 kilometres one-way by using Gregors Creek compared to the highway route and this widening will result in a considerably safer and more productive road for commercial vehicles,” Cr Lehmann said.

Cr Lehmann said heavy vehicle numbers on Gregors Creek Road had doubled in the past two years.

"We counted 509 vehicles a day using Gregors Creek Road earlier this year which is a lot for a road of this standard,” he said.

The multi-million-dollar upgrade is part of a joint council and federal government initiative designed to improve the safety and efficiency of important heavy vehicle routes around the nation.

Senator Amanda Stoker said she was glad to deliver the funding to make the critical upgrade a reality.

"This funding will support increased heavy vehicle use, improve safety and reduce travel time,” Ms Stoker said.

The upgrade was supported by many Kilcoy businesses who use the road on a daily basis for both business and private use.

Works to replace the last single lane bridge on Gregors Creek Road will also be completed within the upgrade.