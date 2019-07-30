Road train veers off bridge, catches on fire

A ROAD train, carrying two military vehicles, struck a bridge and veered into a creek bed, leaving a driver injured and the truck's cab burned out.

A 000 call was made at about 10pm Sunday after the truck ruptured its fuel tank 2km north of Surat on the Carnarvon Highway.

The truck was carrying two protected mobility vehicles when it hit the bridge, veered into the creek bed and ruptured its fuel tank.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said as a result, diesel was spilt on the road, which caused a fire.

"The truck, and consequently the trailers, all lost control, causing damage to the other military vehicles," she said.

"The highway was closed temporarily at 10.30pm but was reopened shortly before 1am."

A bystander told The Western Star, as a truck driver, he unfortunately saw accidents far too often.

"I guess we should just be grateful it wasn't a triple... that would have been particularly bad," he said.

"Truckies just need to be mindful of their tiredness.

"If you're tired, just stop."

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the truck driver, a man in his 60s, sustained injuries to the right side of his body.

"The patient was transported via road to the Surat aerodrome where it met with the rescue helicopter," she said.

"(He) was then airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition."

Surat and Roma auxiliary fire units were called to put out the fire, which was contained to the prime mover.

Police remained on scene yesterday afternoon, awaiting a Toowoomba- based recovery crew to remove the wreckage and military vehicles.