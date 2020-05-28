Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TRAGIC: Shane Webb, Don Coleman and Zamuel Rennet. Three of the faces we lost on the roads in the last 12 months.
TRAGIC: Shane Webb, Don Coleman and Zamuel Rennet. Three of the faces we lost on the roads in the last 12 months.
Community

ROAD TOLL: The legends we’ve lost on our roads in 12 months

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
28th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVEN one life lost on our roads is too many.

But too often, families in our region are torn apart with the news a loved one has been taken too soon on our roads.

Below are the names of every local legend we have lost in the past 12 months.

Tomorrow is Fatality Free Friday - together, let’s make a pledge that not one more life will be lost.

READ MORE: Father speaks out: How road tragedy still impacts family

You can read their stories by clicking on their names.

Nine-year-old Zamuel Rennett was hit and killed by a van at Laidley
Nine-year-old Zamuel Rennett was hit and killed by a van at Laidley

Zamuel Rennett, nine-years-old

Described as a “loving, caring boy who loved playing on the computer and colouring and playing outside with his brothers”, Zamuel lost his life in Laidley on December 17 last year.

Julie Thomsen, 36, passed away when she was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale.
Julie Thomsen, 36, passed away when she was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale.

Julie Thomsen, 36-years-old

Julie was struck and killed on the Warrego Highway on December 14.

Her son Trent remembered his mother as a “funny and fun mother”.

Shane Webb, 58, of Plainland.
Shane Webb, 58, of Plainland.

Shane Webb, 58-years-old

Plainland father and avid motorbike rider Shane was killed near Minden on the Warrego Highway on August 20 last year.

He will be remembered for his Wrangler jeans, his love of motorbikes and the addiction to adrenaline.

Shaun Reina, (left)
Shaun Reina, (left)

Shaun Reina, 33-years-old

Gatton father of three Shaun lost his life on July 12 on his way home from work.

The beloved family member, friend and colleague will be remembered as someone who “lit up the room” wherever he went.

Toogoolawah feedlot owner Don Coleman
Toogoolawah feedlot owner Don Coleman

Don Coleman, 71-years-old

Don was killed in a fiery crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway on August 12.

The owner of the Toogoolawah Feedlot, he was remembered as “gentleman” and a “wonderful man”.

Brett Hayden Ritchie, of Brisbane, died in a road vehicle accident in the Lockyer Valley on Wednesday, July 3.
Brett Hayden Ritchie, of Brisbane, died in a road vehicle accident in the Lockyer Valley on Wednesday, July 3.

Brett Hayden Ritchie, 32-years-old

Travelling home after visiting his parents, Brett was killed at Regency Downs on July 3.

The motorcycle rider and martial arts instructor was known for his “devilish spirit”.

Gatton teen Cody Waldie
Gatton teen Cody Waldie

Cody Waldie, 18-years-old

Gatton teenager Cody lost his life in a single vehicle crash at Brassal on November 11.

The avid hockey player was described as “bright-eyed with a heart of gold”.

Garth Hanks, 42-years-old

Garth tragically lost his life on Lowood Minden Rd at Coolana on September 23.

The 42-year-old from Regency Downs wasn’t found until 10am the next morning by a member of the public.

fatality free friday lockyer valley crash road tolls somerset
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet winter? Don’t count your chickens yet, farmers

        premium_icon Wet winter? Don’t count your chickens yet, farmers

        Rural While the potential for a wet winter is positive, an agronomist has warned it won’t be without challenges.

        Street name change officially axed

        premium_icon Street name change officially axed

        Council News Lesson for council on value of community feedback as impacts on school veto plan...

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        Truck drivers avoid jail after being busted with ice

        premium_icon Truck drivers avoid jail after being busted with ice

        News Two truck drivers busted with ice have avoided jail time after a judge recognised...