ROAD TOLL: The legends we’ve lost on our roads in 12 months

TRAGIC: Shane Webb, Don Coleman and Zamuel Rennet. Three of the faces we lost on the roads in the last 12 months.

EVEN one life lost on our roads is too many.

But too often, families in our region are torn apart with the news a loved one has been taken too soon on our roads.

Below are the names of every local legend we have lost in the past 12 months.

Tomorrow is Fatality Free Friday - together, let’s make a pledge that not one more life will be lost.

You can read their stories by clicking on their names.

Nine-year-old Zamuel Rennett was hit and killed by a van at Laidley

Zamuel Rennett, nine-years-old

Described as a “loving, caring boy who loved playing on the computer and colouring and playing outside with his brothers”, Zamuel lost his life in Laidley on December 17 last year.

Julie Thomsen, 36, passed away when she was struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of the Warrego Highway, Hatton Vale.

Julie Thomsen, 36-years-old

Julie was struck and killed on the Warrego Highway on December 14.

Her son Trent remembered his mother as a “funny and fun mother”.

Shane Webb, 58, of Plainland.

Shane Webb, 58-years-old

Plainland father and avid motorbike rider Shane was killed near Minden on the Warrego Highway on August 20 last year.

He will be remembered for his Wrangler jeans, his love of motorbikes and the addiction to adrenaline.

Shaun Reina, (left)

Shaun Reina, 33-years-old

Gatton father of three Shaun lost his life on July 12 on his way home from work.

The beloved family member, friend and colleague will be remembered as someone who “lit up the room” wherever he went.

Toogoolawah feedlot owner Don Coleman

Don Coleman, 71-years-old

Don was killed in a fiery crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway on August 12.

The owner of the Toogoolawah Feedlot, he was remembered as “gentleman” and a “wonderful man”.

Brett Hayden Ritchie, of Brisbane, died in a road vehicle accident in the Lockyer Valley on Wednesday, July 3.

Brett Hayden Ritchie, 32-years-old

Travelling home after visiting his parents, Brett was killed at Regency Downs on July 3.

The motorcycle rider and martial arts instructor was known for his “devilish spirit”.

Gatton teen Cody Waldie

Cody Waldie, 18-years-old

Gatton teenager Cody lost his life in a single vehicle crash at Brassal on November 11.

The avid hockey player was described as “bright-eyed with a heart of gold”.

Every year, around 1200 people are killed on Australian roads. That is a horrible statistic. One death is one too many. You can make a difference. #Takethepledge and #ChooseRoadSafety this Fatality Free Friday.



Road Safety is everyones responsibility. @AusRoadSafety pic.twitter.com/0KSAh4TPDW — Scott Buchholz MP (@ScottBuchholzMP) May 27, 2020

Garth Hanks, 42-years-old

Garth tragically lost his life on Lowood Minden Rd at Coolana on September 23.

The 42-year-old from Regency Downs wasn’t found until 10am the next morning by a member of the public.