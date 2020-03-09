ROAD TOLL: Costs continue to rise on local roads

Gravel roads continue to dominate the top 10 list of Somerset’s most costly roads.

GRAVEL roads have proven their worth, taking out nine of the ten spots in the list of the Somerset region's most expensive roads to maintain.

Costs are from July 1, the start of the financial year.

Esk Crows Nest Road: $119,000

Atkinsons Dam Road: $92,000

Bellthorpe Road: $70,000

Banffs Lane: $57,000

Kingaham Road: $55,000

Larsens Road: $55,000

Monsildale Road: $50,000

Spring Creek Road $39,000

Brennan Road: $35,000

Diaper Road: $31,000

Atkinson's Dam Road is the only bitumen road on the list, and has dropped out of the top spot in last month's list.

The new leader, Esk Crows Nest Road, also holds the enviable position of being the most expensive road to maintain in the previous financial year.

It has already surpassed last year's costs of $92,366, and with several months still left to go this financial year, these expenses are likely to grow.

A number of other roads have also exchanged places, but all have retained their place in the top ten.