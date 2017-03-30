ROAD, SCHOOL CLOSURES: Lockyer and Somerset regions

Crops under water in the Crowley Vale district.

UPDATE Thursday March 30, 5PM: Many schools across south east Queensland will remained closed tomorrow (Friday) due to significant rainfall across the region.

Director-General of Education and Training Dr Jim Watterston said parents should act in the interest of their children's safety.

"The decision follows advice that widespread severe weather warnings - including significant rainfall, gale force winds, thunderstorms and large sc

ale flooding - are now in place across large tracts of central, southern and south-east Queensland,” Mr Watterson said.

"The effects of former Tropical Cyclone Debbie are far-reaching, with severe weather and flood watch warnings now current for significant parts of the watch zone.”

He said parents with children at independent and catholic schools should check with their individual schools for local arrangements.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued top priority warnings to inland and coastal communities for widespread heavy rainfall, gale-strength winds and riverine and flash flooding.

You can check to see if you child's school will be closed tomorrow by visiting the Department of Education and Training Website by clicking here.

EARLIER: Significant rainfalls across the region overnight have already caused minor flooding in the Lockyer Valley.

Rainfall totals of more than 80mm in the Kentville area were recorded by 8am Thursday morning.

Road Closures

Atkinsons Dam/Churchable

Jamieson Rd (at Bolingbrooke Rd end)

Ballard/Mt Lofty

Jones Road (near Wallens Rd)

Blenheim

Jims Road

Sippel Road (between Pitt and Salt Springs Rd)

Esk

South Street

Forest Hill

Old Laidley Forest Hill Road

Grantham/Veradilla

Grantham Scrub Road (near Pooles Rd)

Helidon

Turner St (at the creek)

Laidley

Edward Street

Storr Street

Drayton Street (east end)

Laidley Creek West

Mcgarrigal Rd

Mulgowie

Laidley Creek West Road

Murphys Creek

Fifteen Mile Road (at Murphys Crk Rd End)

Penfolds Rd (near Freya St)

Mt Berryman

Berlin Road

Postmans Ridge

Paynter Road (near Postmans Ridge Rd end)

Thornton

Main Camp Creek Road (near Watkins Drv)

Watkins Drive

Bonnell Road

Withcott

Gittins Road (near Howman's Rd)

For the most current and up to date road closures, visit the QLDtraffic website by clicking here.