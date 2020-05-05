ROAD RULES: 50+ speeding fines dished out to motorists

MIXED RESULTS: Laidley police officer-in-charge Regan Draheim said while the community adhered to social distancing at the weekend, behaviour was less impressive on our roads. Picture: Nev Madsen

POLICE in Laidley have praised community members for their adherence to social distancing rules over the weekend, but were not so impressed by behaviour on the roads.

Laidley police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim told the Gatton Star the community had been generally “well behaved” as COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

“We didn’t issue any COVID-19 infringements over the weekend, which is always a good sign,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

He said there had been a few issues last week in regard to some residents believing restrictions had ended completely, but said they were isolated.

“There were some people in the community who just assumed that was an end to the restrictions … and we had to speak to a few people late last week in relation to that just to remind them that the restrictions are still in place,” he said.

“But overall, the community’s been pretty good.”

It was a similar story in Lowood, according to officer-in-charge Snr Sgt Bruce Peel, who said residents were also well behaved, with just four calls in regard to COVID-19 breaches and no infringements issued.

But drivers in the region were less well behaved, with a large number of tickets issued.

Snr Sgt Draheim said 26 traffic infringement notices were issued on Saturday and Sunday in the Laidley region, with 14 of those issued on the Warrego Highway.

Most were for speeding, with some motorists travelling more than 20km/h over the posted limits.

The excessive speeds are part of a growing trend Snr Sgt Draheim said was worrying police, with drivers speeding more on the quieter roads.

“It’s a national trend – we’ve seen an increase in speeds on the road, which is very disturbing,” he said.

Road Policing Command also conducted a traffic operation in the Fernvale area at the weekend and Bruce Peel said more than 20 traffic infringement notices were issued in the operation.